Kharge: Modi government has severely weakened the nation's healthcare system

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (August 13) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that under his leadership, the nation's healthcare system has been debilitated. He pointed out that even AIIMS facilities are struggling with a shortage of medical personnel and staff.

The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's "farewell".

Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.

"Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!" the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mr. Modi, from apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country's health system sick," Kharge alleged.

"The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!"

(With agency inputs)