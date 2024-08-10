Kharge: Government should have passed law against 'creamy layer'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (August 10) said the government should have brought a legislation in Parliament to nullify the Supreme Court judgment on the issue of 'creamy layer' concept.

The Supreme Court ruled in a majority judgment this month that state governments were permitted to sub-classify communities within the SC list based on empirical data.

Justice BR Gavai said that states must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) and deny them the benefit of reservation.

Kharge blasts ‘creamy layer’

"Who do you want to benefit by bringing a creamy layer? By bringing a creamy layer (concept) on one hand you are denying untouchables and giving to those who have enjoyed privileges for thousands of years. I condemn this," Kharge said.

This issue of 'creamy layer' raised by the judges shows that they have not thought about SCs and STs in a serious manner, he said.

"Till the time untouchability exists, reservation should be there and will be there. We will fight for it," Kharge said.

Kharge accuses BJP of duplicity

The Congress president accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking to end reservation.

The government has privatised the public sector jobs and there are a lot of vacancies but they are not recruiting, Kharge said.

"SCs and STs are not able to get jobs. No SCs are at the high-level positions. They are trying to suppress SCs and STs by classifying them in a creamy layer," he said.

Money is no factor, says Kharge

"I found the court decision surprising. Those who are facing untouchability in real life and those people belonging to SCs and STs even on high posts are facing discrimination. If they have money even then they face discrimination," Kharge said.

"I would like to appeal that all people should unite and ensure that this judgment does not get recognition and this matter should not be raised again," he added.

The Congress is discussing other things related to sub-categorisation and will decide on further steps after discussion with intellectuals and leaders of various states, he said.

Parliament should have nullified SC

"We will do everything possible for the protection of SCs and STs," Kharge said.

"I read that the PM said we will not touch this. To ensure that creamy layer (concept is) not implemented, they should have brought (a legislation) in parliament and nullified the Supreme Court judgment."

Kharge's remarks come a day after the Union Cabinet asserted that there was no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by BR Ambedkar.