Khalistan-linked gangster Sukhdool Singh aka Duneke killed in gang violence in Canada

An alleged Khalistani terrorist and Punjab gangster, Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, is reported to have been killed in Winnipeg, Canada on Wednesday night (September 20).



The “Category A” gangster from Moga in Punjab who fled to Canada using fake documentation in 2017 lost his life in what is being described as inter-gang violence.

Visuals from the residence of Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang in Moga district of Punjab. Sukha, a 'Category A' gangster, was killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada's Winnipeg earlier today. His name figured in the NIA wanted list released on… pic.twitter.com/uW6dfpGa1R

Duneke, who had several criminal cases registered against him in Punjab, was a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang in Moga district and a close associate of Arshdeep Dalla, another terrorist. He was in the list of 43 gangsters with links to Khalistan released by India’s anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (September 20).



According to news reports, Duneke was instrumental in acquiring funds for the Bambiha gang for their criminal activities in Punjab and other Indian states. He was involved in extortion and contract killings, and was in the most-wanted list of criminals in Punjab.

He was also allegedly a part of the conspiracy to kill the British-Indian kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen during a kabaddi match outside Jalandhar in March 2022.

This latest killing of a Khalistani-linked terrorist in Canada comes amidst a diplomatic row between India and Canada after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June this year.

The ties between the two countries have become worse with diplomats being expelled and travel advisories issued by both the nations to their citizens.

India’s advisory read, "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.”

The Canadian government rejected India's travel advisory, saying that it is one of the safest countries in the world.