Key takeaways from President Droupadi Murmu's Budget session address

President Droupadi Murmu made a grand entrance at the Parliament House as she arrived in a buggy to deliver her address during the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (January 31). Accompanied by the ceremonial 'sengol' carried in front of her, Murmu was joined by prominent figures including Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they entered the House.

Here are the key takeaways from her speech:



1. With Murmu’s speech being her first in the new Parliament building, the President said the complex stands at the cusp of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“It carries the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' and embodies the awareness of India's civilization and culture. It pledges to uphold democratic and cultural traditions while committing to establish new traditions for the 21st-century India," she said.

Expressing confidence that the new Parliament building will be witness to productive dialogue on policies, Murmu concluded, "I am fully assured that in this new building, there will be fruitful discussions on policies which will help build a Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal."

2. Reflecting on the historical achievements of the past year, Murmu celebrated the end of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which recognised the contributions of unsung freedom fighters and allowed the youth to relive the freedom struggle. The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign and the transportation of 'Amrit Kalash' with soil from various regions were part of the festivities.

“During the campaign, over 200,000 'Shilaphalakams' were installed, more than three crore people took the 'Panch Pran' pledge, and the nation witnessed the creation of 70,000 Amrit Sarovars, over 200,000 Amrit Vatikas, and the plantation of over two crore saplings,” she said

As part of the Amrit Utsav, a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was erected, and a museum dedicated to all prime ministers was inaugurated in Delhi. Furthermore, Santiniketan in West Bengal and the Hoysala temples in Karnataka received UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition in 2023, she added.

3. During her speech, the President spoke about the realisation of the centuries-old aspiration to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“This year, on January 22, the country witnessed a similar epochal moment. After waiting for centuries, Ram Lalla has now been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya. This was a matter of aspirations and faith for crores of our countrymen and the resolution of this has been accomplished in a harmonious manner,” she said.

4. Addressing the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu stated that initial apprehensions have become history, with the region now experiencing peace, security, and economic vibrancy. She also spoke about the decrease in insurgency incidents in the Northeast and the establishment of a strict law against triple talaq.

5. Speaking about the legislations introduced by the Centre over the past 12 months, Murmu said they lay a strong foundation for the realisation of vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“I appreciate all of you for having enacted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam after a wait of three decades. This has paved the way for ensuring greater participation of women in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies. This strengthens my government’s resolve for women-led development.

The President also hailed the enactment of the Nyaya Sanhita, stating that it has ended the “criminal justice system rooted in the era of slavery”.

She congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

6. Murmu asserted that a country can progress rapidly by overcoming past challenges and focusing on building the future. She commended the armed forces for their effective response to terrorism and expansionism. She noted that India has become a prominent voice against terrorism globally.

7. The president stated that the government envisions a developed India standing on the four strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers, and the poor.

She said the government was working at every level to strengthen Nari Shakti and glimpses of the efforts were witnessed at this year’s Republic Day Parade.

“My government has enlarged the role of daughters everywhere – in water, land, sky and space. We all are aware what economic independence means for women. My government has made relentless efforts to enhance women’s economic participation. Today about 10 crore women are associated with Self-help groups. Bank loans worth ₹8 lakh crore and financial assistance worth ₹40,000 crores have been disbursed to these groups. The government is implementing a campaign to make 2 crore women Lakhpati Didis,” she said.

8. The President acknowledged the positive trajectory of the Indian economy, stating that it had moved from being among the 'fragile five' to the right direction and pace due to government reforms. According to the NITI Aayog, approximately 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 10 years, she said.

9. The president also stressed the government's emphasis on good governance, transparency, and efforts to make it easier to do business in India. She stressed on the commitment to empower MSMEs and small entrepreneurs.

Murmu concluded her address by expressing confidence in the ongoing progress and development of the nation.