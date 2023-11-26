Key highlights of India's G20 presidency as Brazil takes up the mantle

In September this year, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in New Delhi under India's presidency, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed hope that the Russia Ukraine war would end by the time Brazil begins its G20 presidency in December.



“I hope when we open the Summit in Brazil, the war has ended and we are back to normal times,” Lula told the media.

Even as Brazil is poised to take over the G20 presidency on Friday (December 1), there are no signs of an end to the Ukraine conflict. In fact, one more deadly conflict has erupted in another region causing much angst and concern globally.

Looking back, India too held the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi in September amid global turmoil as well. But, India, who held the G20 presidency, managed to cut through conflicting views on the contentious issue of the Russia-Ukraine war to bring about a consensus in the G20 declaration drawn up at the New Delhi summit. In this way it drove home the voice of the emerging markets as moderators as it also worked closely with Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia.