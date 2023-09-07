Kerala, Puducherry record worst climate shift in the world, says study

Kerala, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands experienced more than three degrees higher temperatures, among the highest in the world, from June to August this year, a new report claimed on Thursday. The report prepared by Climate Central said the three Indian territories experienced more than three or higher Climate Shift Index levels for more than 60 days due to climate change.



The Climate Shift Index compares observed or forecast temperatures to those generated by models that remove the influence of human-caused climate change. "Three Indian states experienced more than 60 days at CSI level 3 or higher: Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar. Eleven Indian states experienced average temperatures 1°C or more above the long-term (1991-2020) average and five Indian states had a summer average CSI above 3: Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Goa," it said in a statement.

Based in New Jersey, Climate Central claims to be an independent group of scientists and communicators who research and report the facts about our changing climate and how it affects people's lives.

According to it, approximately 7.95 billion people — 98 percent of the entire human population — experienced temperatures that were made at least two times more likely by heat-trapping carbon pollution in the earth's atmosphere during the hottest boreal summer in recorded history.

As per the report, the countries with the lowest historical emissions experienced three to four times higher seasonal temperatures during June-August days than the world's largest economies.

The report said that almost half of the world's population (48 percent), or over 3.8 billion people, experienced at least 30 days of significantly warmer temperatures in June and August due to human-caused climate change.

The analysis shows that countries that felt the strongest effects of climate change have contributed the least to carbon pollution.

At least 1.5 billion people felt the strong influence of climate change every day from June 1 to August 31, 2023, it said.

"The influence of climate change was inequitably distributed throughout the world, with residents of G20 nations exposed, on average during the period, to 17 days of temperatures made at least three times more likely.

Meanwhile, residents of United Nations' Least Developed countries (47 days) and Small Island Developing States (65) were exposed to far more days of three or above on the Climate Shift Index," the report said.

According to Dr Andrew Pershing, Vice President for Science, Climate Central, virtually no one on Earth escaped the effects of climate change.

"In every country we could analyze, including the southern hemisphere where this is the coolest time of year, we saw temperatures that would be difficult–and in some cases nearly impossible–without human-caused climate change. Carbon pollution is clearly responsible for this season’s record-setting heat," he added.

Kerala experienced a weakened southwest monsoon this year and recorded more than-average temperatures from June to August. The state is also facing a possible drought if the North-West Monsoon also fails.