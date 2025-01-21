Kerala | Infant suffers uneasiness during flight; dies at hospital
Kochi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.
The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.
Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother.
A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.
Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said. PTI
