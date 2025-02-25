Kerala: Congress asks Preity Zinta for 'proof' to 'clear the air' over ₹18 crore loan row

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is in the eye of a storm for getting an ₹18 crore bank loan written off, has hotly denied the allegations and lashed out at the Kerala Congress and media outlets for spreading misinformation.

The Kerala Congress, who had earlier also accused her of handing over her social media accounts to the BJP to waive her ₹18 crore loan, responded, asking Zinta to show “proof” to back her claims and “to clear the air”.

Zinta denies claims

Zinta claimed that she had paid back the loan that she had taken from the New India Cooperative Bank over a decade ago and said she was shocked that a political party was promoting fake news.

In her social media post, Zinta said that she operates her own social media accounts her and said shame on the party for promoting fake news! “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images," Preity Zinta stated in a post on X.

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

She clarified that she had fully paid back the loan over 10 years ago and hoped that will not be any more misunderstandings in the future. Also read: Shashi Tharoor posts selfie with Union minister amid growing rift with Congress Verify information In another post, the 'Veer Zaara' actor said she was disappointed that media outlets failed to verify the information before publishing it. "So much misinformation going around, but thank god for social media and thank god for X!" she added. Further, she said she has seen so many "respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise". She wanted to hold media houses accountable for publishing a story before finding out if it was true. Kerala Congress's response Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress reacted to her post thanking her for her clarification and said they had only shared the news that was reported by media outlets.

Good to know you're managing your own account, unlike other celebs who have handed theirs over to the notorious IT cell.



Thanks for the clarification, @realpreityzinta regarding your loan position. We are glad to accept mistakes if we have made any.



We shared the news as… https://t.co/4aouqLaWue — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) February 25, 2025