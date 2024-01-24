Kerala: Proud to be the CM of the least corrupt state in the country, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that he, his cabinet and the Left front were able to hold their heads up high as Kerala has the distinction of being the state with the least corruption in the country.

Vijayan said that his government was not satisfied with this distinction and their endeavour was to eradicate corruption from the state.

He also vehemently declared that unlike in some other states, no "commission" is sought from anyone by government departments or entities in Kerala for carrying out any work or project.

"That is why we are able to hold our heads high. That is why we need not bow before anyone on the issue of corruption. That is the feature of this cabinet and us (the Left front)," the CM said at the Revenue Bhavan foundation stone laying programme here.

He said that greed or running after money is a major cause behind loss of peace of mind.

"No one can take away your peace of mind or disrupt it. It is disrupted when you realise you have committed a wrong," the CM said.

A few days ago Vijayan had said that there were isolated incidents of irregularities and frauds in some cooperative sector banks and these corrupt acts were committed by those who were "greedy". PTI

