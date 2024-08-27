Kerala CM meets PM Modi; no mention of discussion on Wayanad rehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the meeting was a formal gesture after Modi assumed office as PM for a third consecutive term.

"CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan, met PM @narendramodi," the PMO said in its X handle.

A photo released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Thiruvananthapuram showed the Chief Minister presenting an idol of Lord Sree Padmanabha Swamy to the Prime Minister.

Although it was reported that the rehabilitation of landslides-hit Wayanad would be discussed during the meeting, it was yet to be confirmed. PTI

