Kejriwal visits Goa for a three-day stay amid ED summons, accompanied by Mann

Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Thursday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit during which they will take stock of the Aam Aadmi Party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said.

His visit assumes significance in light of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Kejriwal and Mann arrived at Manohar International Airport in Mopa at 7pm and then proceeded to Panaji.

AAP has two MLAs in the state and both are doing very well, Kejriwal told reporters, and mentioned Benaulim legislator Venzy Viegas, who he said was working actively.

The other AAP MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly is Cruz Silva from Velim.

The Delhi CM, who is also AAP national convener, said he would be meeting his party colleagues in the state as well as volunteers.

Mann said he and Kejriwal had recently visited Gujarat and had met the party's MLAs there.

"We inquired with them about the difficulties they were facing as opposition MLAs. A similar exercise will be carried out in Goa," said Mann.

Kejriwal said he would be visiting the residence of AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, who was present at the airport to greet the two CMs, later in the evening "They do not have any official engagements on Thursday, but on Friday, they will travel to South Goa's Benaulim and Velim Assembly constituencies. On Friday, Kejriwal will address leaders and volunteers near Panaji. He will take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and discuss ways to strengthen the party organisation," Palekar said.

Both Kejriwal and Mann will leave Goa on Saturday, he said. PTI

