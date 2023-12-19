Kejriwal meets Stalin ahead of INDIA bloc meeting, discusses Opposition unity

A day after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 19) met his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin and discussed Opposition unity.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting Thiru @mkstalin in Delhi. We expressed our concerns on the current political state of the country, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation by INDIA (bloc),” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The meeting took place ahead of the meeting of the INDIA block coalition to work out a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing and an electoral strategy to take on the BJP in parliamentary elections.

On Monday, Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

After the Kejriwal-Stalin meeting, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said the main focus was on strengthening the INDIA bloc. “The focus of the meeting was to find solutions to unemployment and inflation. We need to come together. People of the country are looking with hope towards the INDIA bloc and it is upon us to come together as a unit to honour the hopes and wishes of the people,” he said.





“One of the common things between the two (leaders) is that they are connected with the people of their respective states and their grassroots. I think there is a lot of love and respect between the two,” he added.



On the suspension of 141 MPs from parliament, Chadha said it was one of the “darkest days” in India's democracy. “I will not shy away from saying that it's not only a few MPs who have been suspended but it's democracy that has been suspended. It is a cause of concern for every Indian,” he said.

“What can be a parliament without elected representatives? Day by day, the BJP government is dealing a heavy blow to our democratic principles,” he added.

Asked about the Enforcement Directorate summoning Kejriwal on December 21, he said the legal team would give a reply to the notice. “Everyone knew that Kejriwal will leave for Vipassana today and it was pre-scheduled. The legal team will reply,” he said.

The ED on Monday issued a fresh summon to the Delhi chief minister for questioning on December 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

(With agency inputs)