Kavitha moves SC challenging ED arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday (March 18) moved the Supreme Court challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy issue.

Kavitha, the daughter of former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the ED following raids at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

She is currently in the custody of ED in Delhi.

A day after her arrest, Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was produced before a special PMLA court which sent her to ED custody until March 23. ED had requested her custody for 10 days.

While sending Kavitha to the ED custody, the court had allowed some relatives whom the court has named in its order, including brother KTR and husband Anil D, to meet her for half an hour every day between 6-7 pm during her remand period.

As per this permission, her brother and BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Sunday met her in Delhi.

Kavitha had told the court that her arrest was illegal.

“"It's an illegal arrest, it's a fabricated case, will fight it out," she was quoted as saying.

It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.