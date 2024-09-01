Kavach to be implemented in mission mode: Vaishnaw

Modern technology like Kavach that was developed in the country will now be implemented in a mission mode, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister stated this in his welcome address before the flagging-off of three Vande Bharat trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 31).

Vaishnaw said that India has elected the leadership of PM Modi for the third time that is decisive, visionary and forward-looking and its impact is visible in every aspect of life including in Railways.

Investment enhanced



"It always lacked technology and investment and nothing changed for decades," Vaishnaw said alleging that a technical organisation like the Railways was politicised.

"PM Narendra Modi brought extensive changes to it. Investment in Railways was ten times enhanced. He encouraged us to adopt new technologies. And above all he changed our mindset," Vaishnaw said.

The minister referred to various initiatives like the electrification of tracks, the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, the trial of Vande Metro and the deployment of the Kavach anti-collision system.

Redeveloped stations



He said 1,326 railway stations are being redeveloped in the country which is the biggest redevelopment project in the world.

"Modern technology like Kavach was developed in the country and now it will be implemented in a mission mode in the country," he said.

According to the government, the Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order.

Kavach aids the loco pilot in train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather. There have been demands to speed up its installation following deadly train collisions in recent years.

Vande Metro trial on



He added that the new technology-based Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat trains have been launched and the trial of Vande Metro is going on. "In a few days the trial of Vande Sleeper will also start," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw also mentioned the expansion of the rail network in Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, this period will lay the foundation for the country's future and it will get a new recognition in the world.

(With agency inputs)

