Separatism has become history in Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Two constituents of the Hurriyat Conference -- J-K People's Movement and the Democratic Political Movement -- have announced the severing of all ties with separatism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the move, Shah asserted that the unifying policies of the Modi government have "tossed" separatism out of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said separatism has become history in Kashmir.

"Two organisations of the Hurriyat, J&K People's Movement and the Democratic Political Movement, have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all," Shah wrote on X. He said it was a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat. PTI

