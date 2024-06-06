Karti Chidambaram granted bail by Delhi court in Chinese visa scam case

On June 6, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram was granted bail by a Delhi court in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011.

Chidambaram had been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of taking a bribe of ₹50 lakh to facilitate the approval of visa reuse for Chinese personnel. This approval was requested by a company that was setting up a power plant in Punjab. At that time, his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

Chidambaram was not arrested in the case. However, he was chargesheeted and was summoned by the court in March. He was ordered to submit a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties in the same amount.

As per the ED, the volume of the laundered money is not yet established. It said that the alleged payment of ₹50 lakh bribe, as mentioned in the CBl case, cannot be considered as the basis of the present case. The ED registered its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an FIR lodged by the CBI in the same case.

The court also sought an undertaking that he would appear on all the hearing days, or whenever he is required by the Investigating Agency.

In the eventuality that he is travelling abroad, Chidambaram should be able to join the investigation within 48 hours when required, the court said.

If he is travelling abroad he should also inform the court and the Investigation Officer should at all times know his dates of travel, where he is travelling, and place of stay and reasons etc.

The investigating officers at all times should know his exact location and his mobile should always be switched on, ordered the court.