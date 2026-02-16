Karti Chidambaram slams scene in 'Dhurandhar' as mix of 'fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has responded to the row that has eruped over a scene in Ranveer Singh starrer, Dhurandhar, that many on social media have linked to him and his father, former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

Dismissing the speculation, Karti described it as a blend of “fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards” and remarked that if such an incident had truly occurred, the government would certainly have a record of it.

'Not seen movie': Karti Speaking on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, the Sivaganga MP said he had not yet watched the Aditya Dhar film but had heard that he supposedly has a cameo. “I’ve also been told it’s a three-hour-long movie. Maybe I’ll catch it during one of my flights,” he quipped. Karti went on to joke that if the producers had approached him, he would have suggested actors for the roles. Asked who he would want to portray him, he replied, “Pierce Brosnan, maybe”, he said, tongue-in-cheek. For his father’s role, he suggested “Sean Connery… maybe Michael Caine or somebody like that.” Also read: Chinese visa case: Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi HC against framing of charges In Dhurandhar, intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal (played by R Madhavan) claims that after a currency deal in London, an Indian minister and his son traveled to Dubai, where they allegedly handed over currency printing templates to a middleman connected to Pakistan’s ISI. Counterfeiting of Indian currency Many social media users have alleged that the scene in Dhurandhar depicts a real incident, claiming that the supposed “deal” enabled large-scale counterfeiting of Indian currency during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Union Minister. These claims, however, remain unverified. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram dismissed the allegations, calling them a mix of “fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards.” He remarked, “If you really think it happened, shouldn’t the Government of India have some records?” Labelling the narrative a conspiracy theory, Karti added: “Thanks to WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, people can’t sift through fact and fiction, and everything merges. Now with AI, it’s only going to get worse.”



