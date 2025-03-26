Karnataka Governor returns Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, seeks clarifications

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday (,arch 26) returned the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to the state government seeking clarifications. The bill, which had been passed in both houses of the state legislature, was sent for the Governor’s assent. However, he has sent it back requesting certain clarifications.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated, “The Governor has returned the bill as he has sought clarifications on some matters. The government will provide the necessary clarifications and resend the bill for the Governor’s assent.”

Since August 2023, a total of 119 bills have been passed. Among them, 83 bills have already become laws and are in effect. The Governor has sought clarification on seven bills. Four bills are still pending with the Governor. Additionally, five bills have been sent for the President’s assent, he informed.

On March 10, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the ‘Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024.’ The bill aims to divide the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into about seven municipal corporations and to establish a Greater Bengaluru Authority.

This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka