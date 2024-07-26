Kargil Vijay Diwas: Cong slams Modi’s claim that Army asked for Agnipath

On Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions, accusing him of indulging in petty politics even on such solemn occasions.

Kharge condemned Modi’s claims about the Agnipath scheme being implemented at the Army’s behest, labelling it as a blatant lie and an affront to the nation’s armed forces. “No Prime Minister has ever acted like this before,” Kharge vented in anger on social media.

Former Army Chief (Retd) General MM Naravane has publicly criticised the scheme, said the Congress chief. General Naravane revealed that the original plan proposed 75% of recruits would be retained permanently, while only 25% would be discharged after four years. Contrary to this, the Modi government enforced the scheme across all three-armed forces, Kharge insinuated.

It is very unfortunate and deplorable that Prime Minister @narendramodi ji is doing petty politics even on occasions like paying tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas.



No Prime Minister has ever done this before.



Modi ji is saying that his government implemented the Agnipath… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 26, 2024

Shock to Army, Air Force and Navy



He added that Naravane’s forthcoming book, which has reportedly been blocked by the Modi government, describes the Agnipath scheme as a shock to the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of creating professional soldiers with just six months of training. Soldiers enlist out of patriotism, not merely for a job, insisted Kharge.

Many retired officers have voiced strong objections, arguing that Agnipath jeopardises national security and undermines the aspirations of rural youth. They have called for the scheme’s complete abolition, added Kharge.

No benefits for Agniveers

Agniveers receive no pension, gratuity, family pension, or educational benefits for their children. Despite the sacrifice of 15 Agniveers who have been martyred, PM Modi’s respect for their valour has to be questioned, the Congress President further added.

There is widespread anger and opposition among the youth concerning the Agnipath scheme, affirmed Kharge, while strongly reiterating that the Congress party remains steadfast in its demand to scrap the controversial scheme.