Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Commemorating 25 years of valour and sacrifice

Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually, honours Indian soldiers' bravery during the Kargil War of 1999. It commemorates India's victory over Pakistan. This year, the 25th anniversary will be celebrated on Friday (July 26). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dras in Ladakh to celebrate the event.

Background and history

The Kargil War, also known as the Kargil conflict, was fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999. It occurred in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC). The conflict is referred to in India as Operation Vijay, the codename for the Indian military operation. The Indian Air Force, working alongside the Indian Army, aimed to flush out Pakistani Army and paramilitary troops from positions along the LoC. This was part of Operation Safed Sagar.

How it played out

The conflict began when Pakistani troops, disguised as Kashmiri militants, infiltrated strategic positions on the Indian side of the LoC. Initially, Pakistan blamed the fighting on independent Kashmiri insurgents. However, documents left by casualties and statements from Pakistan's Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff later revealed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces, led by General Ashraf Rashid. The Indian Army, supported by the Air Force, recaptured most of the positions. Facing international diplomatic pressure, Pakistani forces eventually withdrew from the remaining Indian positions.

Historical context

The history of Kargil Vijay Diwas is rooted in ongoing India-Pakistan conflicts that began in the early 1970s. Despite the formation of Bangladesh in 1971, clashes continued, including over the Siachen Glacier. Both nations tested nuclear weapons in 1998, escalating tensions. In February 1999, the Lahore Declaration was signed to promote peace, but by May 1999, Pakistani forces had infiltrated Kargil, leading to the war.

Significance and observance

Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of Indian soldiers' sacrifices and celebrates their valour. It is a moment of national pride and gratitude. The observance includes commemorative events, educational activities, and memorial ceremonies nationwide. These celebrations ensure the legacy of Kargil Vijay Diwas continues, reinforcing courage, unity, and patriotism in Indians.

Inspiration

The stories of bravery from the war inspire future generations. It instils a sense of duty and dedication to the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas ensures the sacrifices of those who defended India's sovereignty are not forgotten, fostering resilience and solidarity among citizens.