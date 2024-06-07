Kangana slap row: CISF cop says ‘ready to lose 1,000 jobs for my mother’s respect’

A CISF woman constable, who was suspended and arrested for allegedly slapping BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, said on Friday (June 7) that she is not scared of losing her employment and was ready to lose thousands of such jobs for her mother’s respect.

On Thursday, Kulvinder Kaur allegedly slapped Kangana at the airport for the actor’s comments against farmers’ protests.

According to Kaur, her mother had also participated in the protests and was upset by Kangana’s comments.

After the alleged slapping incident, Kaur was heard saying in a video, “She (Kangana) gave a statement... farmers are sitting for Rs 100. Will she go and sit? My mother was sitting and protesting when she said this...”

Now after her suspension and arrest, Kaur posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I am not afraid of losing this job... I am ready to lose thousands of such jobs for my mother's respect.”

However, the X handle @Kul_winderKaur is not verified. Several media outlets have reported that this X account belongs to CISF constable Kaur.

The handle has so far shared several posts that have rallied around her, including wrestler Bajrang Punia’s.

“When all sorts of nonsense was being spoken about women farmers, where were the people who taught morality? Now when the daughter of that farmer mother made her cheek red, they came to teach the lesson of peace. When farmers were killed due to government oppression, the government should have taught this lesson of peace! (sic),” Punia wrote on his X account.

“The clouds gather and it starts to rain. When the farmer looks at the horizon with his eyes wide open,” he added.