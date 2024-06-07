Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for silence over ‘airport attack’ on her

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday (June 7) hit out at the Bollywood film industry for remaining silent on the alleged attack on her at the Chandigarh airport.

On Thursday, Kangana, who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, alleged that she was slapped by a CISF security personnel at the Chandigarh airport where she was to take a flight to New Delhi.

Following the incident, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable who allegedly slapped Kangana was suspended and subsequently arrested.

Now, Kangana has lashed out at Bollywood for not condemning the “attack” on her and remaining silent. She took to her Instagram account to slam the film industry. However, the post has now been deleted.

She had posted, “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me (sic).”

Earlier, after the incident, in a video, Kangana said, “I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The slapping incident that happened at Chandigarh Airport occurred during the security check. When I completed the security check and was waiting to pass the woman security officer, she came towards me, hit me, and started abusing me. When I asked why she did it, she said she supports the farmers. I am safe, but my concern is how to handle this shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab.”

The constable appeared to be upset with Kangana over her stance on the farmers' protests. An investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, had also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.