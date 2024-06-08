Kangana hits back at those justifying slap with ‘okay with rape, murder’ counter

Actor-turned-politician and newly elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday (June 8) lashed out at those praising the CISF constable who reportedly slapped her at the Chandigarh airport.



In a strong reaction, Ranaut asked if the people supporting the incident would also be okay if someone was raped or murdered.



‘Don’t carry grudge’



“Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).





“I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself,” the actor added.



Kangana was slapped by a CISF constable when she was travelling to New Delhi to attend a meeting of all the newly elected BJP MPs. Identified as Constable Kulwinder Kaur, the constable was later suspended, and a case was lodged against her.

A video that has gone viral showed Ranaut walking to a check-in counter and, when she reaches there, a verbal spat breaks out. It followed Ranaut's refusal to hand over her mobile phone for the mandatory security check. The Mandi MP is then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

The video, though, does not show Kangana being slapped. The constable claimed that she was hurt by Ranaut's remarks made during the 2020 farmers’ protest.



Shabana flays act



Earlier, in a now-deleted post, the actor had questioned the Bollywood’s silence on the issue.



Meanwhile, veteran actor Shabana Azmi has reacted to the incident and said security officials should not take law into their hands.



“I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating ‘the slap’. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe,” Shabana posted on X.



