‘Kangana has experience of rape’: Former MP makes shocking statement; she responds

Former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday (August 29) made derogatory statements against BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut after she had alleged that “rapes” took place during framers’ protests.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Mann said “Kangana has a lot of experience of rape” when his reaction was sought by a reporter for Mandi MP’s comments on farmers' protests.

“I don’t want to say this but (Kangana) Ranaut has a lot of experience of rape and you can ask her how rape happens so that people can be explained how rape happens...,” 79-year-old Mann said.

When the reporter asked the ex-Sangrur Lok Sabha MP what he meant by “experience of rape”, he replied, “Just as you gain experience from riding a bicycle, similarly, they have experience with rape.”

Recently, Kangana had alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes took place” at farmers protests.

What Kangana said

Sharing the clip of Mann’s shocking comments, Kangana posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, “It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle no wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a women even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician.”

Later, Mann posted on his X account that Kangana was spreading misinformation against Sikhs, farmers and farm labourers.

“My party SAD and I always stand for the security and safety of women. Rape is a heinous crime that BJP MP from Mandi attempted to falsely accuse and generalise our farmers for and seems to derive some form of thrill by spreading misinformation against the Sikhs, farmers and farm labourers. Her concern on crime against women in India is something she must question her own ruling party about. Equality and safety of our women is totally compromised in India today,” Mann posted.

“Rape is an institutional weapon used against women. The Indian state has used it against minorities such as Sikhs, in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and J&K. For 40 years we have had no justice for the crimes committed against Sikh women in Tirlokpuri.

“While perpetrators of this crime have been glorified and rewarded by the BJP, such as KPS Gill, the late CM Beant Singh's family and the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who stated that after the abrogation of Article 370, that now we will send "Baraats" to Kashmir. BJP MP from Mandi doesn't find fault with the state only with the Sikhs and farmers goes on to show her deep rooted hate for a particular community,” he wrote in another post.

The Haryana State Women Commission has issued a notice to Mann and asked him to respond and apologise for his remarks against Kangana within five days.