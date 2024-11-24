Kangana hails Mahayuti's triumph, says MVA lost in Maharashtra as it 'disrespected' women

A day after the Mahayuti alliance trounced the MVA in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (November 24) likened the Opposition MVA with “daitya” (devil) and said it suffered this fate because it had disrespected women.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranaut said, “I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a devta (god) and who is a daitya (devil) depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare.” He faced the same fate as “daitya”, the Mandi MP added. “Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me,” she alleged.



Ranaut and then-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had a bitter run-in in 2020 with the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolishing alleged illegal alterations at her Bandra bungalow.

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had also said she feared the Mumbai police more than the “movie mafia” and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The people have taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country, she said. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the “salvation of the country and is invincible”.



Ranaut said the people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government. She also congratulated Modi for the Mahayuti's electoral success and said the BJP high command would decide Maharashtra's next chief minister.

The BJP-led Mahayuti on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led MVA's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the Opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

(With agency inputs)