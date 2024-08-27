Kangana gets death threats ahead of film release, seeks protection from police

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday sought police protection after getting death threats ahead of her next film “Emergency” over the portrayal of Sikh separatists.

Ranaut plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the Hindi movie. She said the threats followed the release of the film’s trailer on social media.

Threats over video

In a video that she received, two of the six men in a room dressed as Nihang Sikhs speak menacingly. One of the men says that if the movie is released, the Sikh community will condemn it. "Your movie will be received with ‘chappals’," he is heard saying.

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

"If in the movie he (Khalistani Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing," warned another man, identified as Vicky Thomas Singh, who calls himself a social media influencer on X.

He also talks of Indira Gandhi's assassins Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

"Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our heads to but those who can offer heads can also chop off them off," he says.

Kangana approaches police

Kangana shared the post and tagged it to the police in Maharashtra, Himachal Police and Punjab. "Please look into this," she wrote on X.

Several groups, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have demanded a ban on the film, claiming it spreads an "anti-Sikh" narrative and misrepresents Sikhs as "separatists".

Kangana is also in trouble with her own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has pulled her up after her derogatory comments on the farmers’ protests.