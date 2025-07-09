Centre launches 'Kalaa Setu' AI challenge for content tools

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the 'Kalaa Setu – Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat' Challenge, inviting AI startups across the country to develop scalable content-generation tools in multiple Indian languages.

The initiative is being executed under the government’s WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform. It aims to leverage artificial intelligence for citizen-centric outreach by developing indigenous, scalable solutions for the automated generation of audio, video, and graphic content from textual inputs, with support for multiple Indian languages.

Also Read: IIT professor highlights BharatGen's challenges in building LLMs for 16 Indian languages

Bridging language divide

The challenge focuses on scalable solutions that support three core areas of AI-driven content generation. The nationwide challenge encourages startups to develop AI tools in three core areas:

- Text-to-video generation: Enabling automated creation of video content from text, with the ability to customize the environment, tone, and subject matter to suit different communication needs.

- Text-to-graphics generation: Enabling the production of data-driven infographics and illustrative visuals that make complex information easier to understand and visually engaging.

- Text-to-audio generation: Using advanced voice synthesis to produce speech that is not only accurate but also emotionally expressive and sensitive to regional accents, enhancing relatability and impact in multilingual contexts.

Kalaa Setu aims to bridge the digital language divide by enabling public communication bodies to dynamically transform official information into regionally resonant formats such as infographic visuals, contextualized video explainers, and audio news capsules, in real-time.

BhashaSetu challenge

‘Bhasha Setu’ real-time language translation challenge was launched under WaveX on June 30, 2025. Startups can still apply for ‘Bhasha Setu’ till July 22, through the WaveX portal, under the Bhasha Setu challenge category.

By promoting indigenous innovation in multilingual content generation and real-time language translation, the government aims to bridge communication gaps and ensure last-mile information delivery in every Indian language.

Kalaa Setu and Bhasha Setu are key steps in building a future-ready digital ecosystem that reflects the linguistic and cultural diversity of the nation, while fostering a vibrant startup innovation landscape.

Whether it is a farmer accessing weather alerts, a student receiving exam updates, or a senior citizen learning about healthcare schemes, the initiative seeks to deliver information in a manner that is not only contextually relevant but also available in their own languages.

Also Read: India's AI market to triple to US$ 17 billion by 2027: Report

How to apply

Startups can register and apply for the challenge through the WAVEX portal at https://wavex.wavesbazaar.com under the 'Kalaa Setu' challenge category. Startups have to submit a working Minimum Viable Concept (MVC) by July 30 showcasing the video demo of the product.

The final shortlisted teams will present their solutions before a national jury in New Delhi, with the winner receiving an MoU for full-scale development, pilot support with AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under the WAVEX Innovation Platform.

Technical requirements and other details for the challenges can be accessed from the WaveX portal.

Also Read: How Artificial Intelligence is shaping the future of Indian filmmaking

About WaveX

WaveX is the dedicated startup accelerator platform launched under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s WAVES initiative, aimed at nurturing innovation in the media, entertainment, and language technology sectors.

At the WAVES Summit held in Mumbai in May 2025, WaveX provided pitching opportunities to over 30 promising startups, enabling direct engagement with government agencies, investors, and industry leaders.

WaveX continues to support breakthrough ideas through targeted hackathons, incubation, mentorship, and integration with national platforms.