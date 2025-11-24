Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant on Monday (November 24) took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He succeeded Justice BR Gavai.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to CJI Kant.

He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Justice Kant was appointed as the next CJI on October 30 and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65 years.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.