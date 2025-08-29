SC regains full strength; CJI swears in Justice Vipul Pancholi, Alok Aradhe

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Friday (August 28) administered the oath of office to Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi.

The two judges were elevated to the Supreme Court on August 27.

SC regains full strength

With their elevation, the apex court regained its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

Justice Pancholi is in line to become the CJI in October 2031 following the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi on October 2, 2031.

He is scheduled to take charge on October 3, 2031, and demit office on May 27, 2033.

On August 25, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi for elevation to the top court.

Justice Nagarathna voices dissent

However, Collegium member Justice B V Nagarathna expressed strong dissent against the recommendation to elevate Justice Pancholi to the top court, saying his appointment would be "counter-productive" to the judiciary.

Justice Nagarathna, currently the only woman judge in the apex court, recorded her objections on several grounds.

People in the know said she cautioned that proceeding with his elevation could erode “whatever credibility the collegium system still holds.”

Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009, and became a permanent judge on February 15, 2011.

He was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where he took oath on September 20, 2016, and was appointed Acting Chief Justice on May 11, 2018.

Later, Justice Aradhe was transferred to the Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2018. He served as Acting Chief Justice from July 3 to October 14, 2022.

On July 19, 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and took oath on July 23, 2023. He was then transferred as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, where he assumed charge on January 21, 2025.

He enrolled as an advocate on July 12, 1988, practising civil, constitutional, arbitration, and company matters in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and was designated a senior advocate in April 2007.

Who is Justice Pancholi?

Justice Pancholi, born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 1, 2014, and confirmed as a permanent judge on June 10, 2016.

He was transferred to the Patna High Court, where he took oath on July 24, 2023, and became Chief Justice on July 21, 2025.

He joined the Bar in September 1991, beginning his practice at the Gujarat High Court. He was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the High Court, serving for seven years until March 2006.

He also taught as visiting faculty at Sir L A Shah Law College, Ahmedabad, from December 1993 for 21 years.