Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla and crew set to dock at ISS soon

India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission, are expected to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) at 4:30 pm today (June 26).

Shukla and three other astronauts lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on board the Dragon spacecraft, powered by the Falcon-9 rocket for a 14-day stay at the ISS.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shukla, who is en route to the ISS, in his first personal message from space, said that his initial reflex on sitting in the capsule was to go back, but the ride changed his mind.

Shukla, the pilot of the mission, in a video message from aboard the Dragon spacecraft, jokingly said that once he boarded the spacecraft, he felt the 30-day quarantine he underwent before the mission was better in comparison.

‘What a ride’

“Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I am thrilled to be here with my fellow…what a ride it was. Frankly, when I was sitting in the capsule… my only thought was ‘let’s just go back’…the 30 days of quarantine wasn’t feeling bad. I just wanted to go back,” said a smiling Shukla.

But after the lift-off, both his mood and perspective changed. “But when the ride started, it was an amazing ride,” added Shukla.

The pilot turned astronaut said his journey to space was “not a personal accomplishment” but a collective achievement of “each and one of you” who has been a part of the journey.

‘Learning like a baby’

As for his physical condition, Shukla said that initially he was not feeling very well in the vacuum of space, and that since Wednesday, he has been sleeping a lot and learning to adapt to the new environment.

“I was not feeling very great when we were shot into the vacuum, but since yesterday, I have been sleeping a lot…I am getting used to this quite well…enjoying the view, learning like a baby, learning how to walk, control yourself…It has been a fun time (sic),” he said.

Meet Joy

Shukla also introduced people to Joy, a white plush toy swan, which is serving as the Axiom-4 crew's formal zero-gravity indicator. The cute swan was seen floating in the spacecraft's vacuum as Shukla and four of his colleagues gave it playful nudges.

The tradition of having toys on board spacecraft is said to be as old as space travel itself. However, for Shukla, taking Joy onboard the spacecraft is not only a grounding personal act and an expression of Indian culture. "Joy is a piece of home in orbit - a symbol of unity, grace…” he had said in an earlier interaction.