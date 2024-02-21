Legal ‘giant’ Fali S Nariman passes away; PM, CJI, Congress condole death

Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate to the Supreme Court, Fali Sam Nariman, died in his Delhi home on Wednesday (February 21). He was 95 and reportedly suffering from several ailments, including cardiac issues. In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court. Condolences from PM, CJI, Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Nariman’s death and said he had devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.” Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, condoled Nariman's death too. "Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual," Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court. “Inspired generations” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Nariman’s contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties. He condoled the veteran lawyer’s demise and said it leaves a profound void in the legal community. “May his commitment to justice and fairness continues to guide us, even in his absence,” Rahul said. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Nariman’s death was a huge loss to the legal system. “A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,” Kharge said on the microblogging platform.

“One of my favourite persons” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Nariman was an outstanding lawyer and a courageous personality. “He was a superb parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons,” Ramesh said. “His autobiography is a delightful read. It begins with a humorous exchange between the two of us,” the Congress leader said. Nariman belonged to a species that is already endangered, Ramesh added. About Fali Nariman Nariman was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2007 and Padma Bhushan in 1991. He was a nominated Rajya Sabha member from 1999 to 2005. He was the Additional Solicitor-General of India from May 1972 to June 26, 1975, resigning a day after the imposition of the Emergency. Nariman was born in Rangoon (now Yangon) in Myanmar on January 10, 1929. He started practising law in Bombay High Court in 1950 before moving to Delhi. He was designated as a Senior Advocate of Supreme Court in 1971. He was also the President of the Bar Association from 1991 to 2010. Nariman was also a noted author, his autobiography Before the Memory Fades being a widely read work. His other works include The State of the Nation, India’s Legal System: Can it be Saved? and God Save the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

