Judiciary is not meant to do Opposition’s role, says Chandrachud

Piqued by a remark from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Supreme Court chief justice DY Chandrachud has said the judiciary is not meant to undertake the opposition’s role in parliament.

"Well, I don't want to join issue with the Leader of the Opposition… But what I want to say is (that) people should not presume that the judiciary should be performing the role of the opposition in parliament or the state legislatures,” Chandrachud told ANI.

Chandrachud defends judiciary

“Too often, there's a misconception that the judiciary has to play the role of the opposition in legislatures, which is not so. We are here to scrutinise laws" he said.

Chandrachud said the judiciary’s mandate was to scrutinise executive action to decide if it was consistent with the law and the constitution.

“There's a different space in a democracy for the political opposition. And what people try to do is to use the judiciary and to shoot from the shoulders of the judiciary and to try and convert the court into a space for the political opposition," he said.

Rahul’s remarks on judiciary

Rahul had remarked recently that the opposition had taken it upon itself to "do the task of the judiciary".

The Congress leader said: "We are alone working on the behalf of media, investigative agencies and judiciary also. This is the reality of India."

Chandrachud was asked about the visit to his residence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when many of the cases in the court involve the executive and the ruling party.

Chandrachud on Modi visit

He said the Modi visit was not unique and that earlier too the prime ministers had visited the homes of judges on social occasions.

"Assess us in terms of the work which we have done. I think something which is, you know, a social visit, a sociable visit, and this is not unique.

“This is the element of elementary social courtesy which is followed within the system… These social courtesies do not detract from the fact that … we are entirely independent of each other."