Sankarshan Thakur, Editor of The Telegraph, passes away

Sankarshan Thakur, Editor of Kolkata-based The Telegraph newspaper, passed away on Monday (September 8). He was 63.

Thakur was born in Patna in 1962 and started his journalism career with SUNDAY in 1984.

He wrote Subaltern Saheb, a political biography of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also authored The Brothers Bihari, a political diptych on Lalu and Nitish Kumar. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Pakistan and caste honour killings in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to his X account to pay tributes to Thakur.

"Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph who has just passed away at a relatively young age, was a delightfully brilliant writer. He was a very incisive analyst of Indian politics and his numerous articles on Bihar as well as J&K established his reputation," Ramesh wrote.

"Over the many years that he sparkled as a journalist, he consistently informed and educated. He belonged to a breed that is already endangered. Liberal, democratic, secular, and pluralistic India has lost one of its strongest defenders," he added.





