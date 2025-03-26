J&K Police raid multiple Kashmir locations, target banned outfits

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir valley, including at the residences of former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat, as part of its investigations into activities of proscribed organisations, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches were conducted over two days at multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. The cases, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), pertain to banned organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (Masrat Alam Group) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah Group), police said.

The raids were conducted at the two residences of Bhat, one in Baramulla and the other at Wazir Bagh in Srinagar, the officials said.

Bhat heads the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), a Hurriyat Conference constituent.

A search was also carried out at the residence of incarcerated Shabir Ahmad Shah, who heads the Democratic Freedom Party, they added.

According to an official statement, the other leaders who were raided are Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Masrat Alam Bhat, Ghulam Nabi Sumbji, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (alias Gugga), Ghulam Nabi Wagay, Feroz Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Nazir Khan, Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Javaid Ahmad Munshi (alias Bilpapa).

The searches were carried out in connection with suspected members of these proscribed organisations and in furtherance of investigations in various cases, the officials added. PTI

