JEE Main 2025 begins today: Note key guidelines, documents to carry

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is all set to begin from today (January 22, Wednesday).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Paper 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, and Paper 2 on January 30. The first paper is for Engineering (BE/BTech) candidates, while the second paper is for Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning).

Admit cards have already been issued for the first three days (January 22–24). Hall tickets for January 28-30 will be uploaded soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts for Paper 1 — from 9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

JEE Main 2025: Key guidelines

Arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the exam starts.

Carry a printed Admit Card and a valid photo ID.

Sit only in the seat assigned to your roll number. Changing seats may lead to disqualification.

Verify that the question paper on the computer matches your chosen subject. Inform the invigilator immediately if it does not.

Contact the Centre Superintendent or Invigilator for any technical support, first aid, or other assistance during the exam.

For any issues related to the computer-based test, contact helpline numbers provided on the official JEE Main website.

Prohibited items in the exam hall include bags, paper, stationery, eatables, electronic devices (phones, calculators, smartwatches), and metallic items.

Retain copies of your Confirmation Page, Admit Card, and Scorecard, as these will not be available after July 31.

Important documents to carry

Printed admit card with self-declaration form (downloaded from the NTA website).

One passport-sized photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form).

A valid, original, and non-expired photo ID (e.g., School ID, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar, Ration Card, Class XII Board Admit Card, or Bank Passbook with a photograph).

PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable).

A simple, transparent ballpoint pen.