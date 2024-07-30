Jammu-Jodhpur express train stopped at Punjab station after bomb threat; search operation on

A bomb threat forced the authorities to stop the Jodhpur-bound express train from Jammu at Kasu Begu station in Punjab’s Firozpur. This bomb threat comes in the wake of a spike in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.



According to news agency ANI, Ferozepur police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard the Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926) on Tuesday (July 30) and they rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra told the reporters that the area has been cordoned off and the passengers were evacuated. Dog squad teams had already reached the spot.

The security forces, including the Railway Protection Force, also swung into action and a search operation is on.

Threat sent via Rail Madad app

The threat using a mobile number registered in West Bengal was sent via the Rail Madad app. This app allows passengers to lodge complaints and check the status of their complaints in real-time.

The train was stopped at Kasu Beghu station, located 10 kilometers from Firozpur as a precautionary measure. Bomb squad units, the fire brigade, and medical teams are also present at the site.

The situation is under control, said senior police officials in Ferozepur. The police said they will provide updates as the investigation progresses.