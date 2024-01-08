Jallikattu law verdict review: Supreme Court to consider listing pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday (January 8) agreed to consider listing pleas seeking review of its 2023 ruling upholding the validity of amendments made in a Tamil Nadu law to allow bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the review pleas needed to be listed and considered.

Court verdict

“I will see the email today (on listing of pleas),” the chief justice Chandrachud said. Usually, the review pleas are considered in chambers by way of circulation by the apex court judges.

A five-judge constitution bench headed gave a unanimous verdict in May last year upholding the validity of amendment acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka allowing Jallikattu, bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport 'Kambala'.

Animal sports

The bench had noted that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2017 and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017 were enacted by the state legislatures and got presidential assent.

Jallikattu is a sport played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest. The Kambala race, held in Karnataka between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person. They run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition in which the fastest team wins.