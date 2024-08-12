Jaishankar visit key milestone in bilateral ties: Maldives foreign ministry

Male, Aug 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit here was a "significant milestone" in bilateral ties, the Maldivian foreign ministry has said, underscoring that the two countries have expressed their desire to elevate their friendship and strong alliance to new heights.

Jaishankar's official visit to the Maldives from Friday to Sunday was the first high-level trip from New Delhi after President Mohamed Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, assumed office in November last year. India's relationship with the Maldives soon came under severe strain due to the actions of the new government here.

The Maldives foreign ministry in a statement on Jaishankar's visit and his meeting with President Muizzu and talks with foreign minister Moosa Zameer and other leaders said that "both Minister Zameer and Minister Dr. Jaishankar expressed their desire to elevate the friendship and strong alliance between the Maldives and India to new heights." Zameer reiterated the commitment of the Maldives government and its people to "intensify cooperation with India across all avenues," indicating an apparent thaw in bilateral ties.

The official visit of Minister Dr. Jaishankar marked a "significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the Maldives and India, as it was the first visit by the Minister since the administration of President Dr. Muizzu took office," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement on Sunday, underlined that Jaishankar's visit highlights the importance of Maldives, India’s maritime neighbour, as a key partner in the ‘Neighbourhood First' policy and India’s Vision ‘SAGAR’ i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region.

"Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. The visit reaffirmed the continued commitment of both countries to strengthening their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepening their close people-to-people ties," the MEA statement said.

While addressing the Indian community in Male, Jaishankar said that India attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives.

"I do want to assure you that for India, for the government, for Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi personally, this relationship is a very important one. We will continue to nurture it. We will find practical ways of expressing our friendship," he said.

During their discussions, Zameer and Jaishankar focused on development and cooperation, with particular interest in expanding economic cooperation and trade, the Maldivian foreign ministry statement said.

They also reviewed the progress of projects currently at various stages of implementation and inaugurated/handover six grant projects under the High Impact Community Development Project scheme, it said.

The statement also highlighted various developmental and key infrastruture projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

India's relationship with the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu took charge as the President late last year. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. After talks between the two countries, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

However, on Saturday, President Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India.

"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it," Muizzu was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the President’s Office to hand-over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit Facility, Muizzu said that these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.

President Muizzu added that these projects are "key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India." The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. PTI

