Jaishankar tears into Pakistan, slams it for backing cross-border terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (January 18) alluded to Pakistan as a persistent outlier in India’s neighbourhood, citing its continued support for terrorism as a major obstacle.

Delivering the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, Jaishankar addressed India's complex relationships with its neighbours. He pointed out that ongoing challenges posed by cross-border terrorism and referred to India’s efforts to foster stability and cooperation in the region.

‘Pak an exception’

“Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood due to its support for cross-border terrorism, a cancer now consuming its own political landscape,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister reflected on the broader challenge India faces in rebuilding ties across the region in the aftermath of the partition.

He stressed India’s generous and non-reciprocal approach to regional development, which includes funding infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and promoting trade and investment.

'Stabilising force'

Stressing on India’s role as a stabilising force during crises, Jaishankar provided examples of assistance to its smaller neighbours.

He noted India’s swift response to Sri Lanka’s financial crisis in 2023, where it extended over $4 billion in aid. “While the rest of the world hesitated, India acted as an insurance for its neighbours in times of need,” he insisted.

Discussing the political complexities in Bangladesh, Jaishankar stressed on the importance of mutual interests and closer cooperation to address such challenges.

'Mutuality of interest'

“The purpose of closer ties is to manage contingencies effectively. Mutuality of interest should prevail,” he added.

On Myanmar and Afghanistan, the minister acknowledged India’s historical and cultural ties with these nations.



He pointed out the importance of understanding the stakes of those in close proximity, which mostly often differ from distant actors.

Jaishankar’s remarks provided a comprehensive overview of India’s regional policy, showcasing its commitment to fostering stability and development while simultaneously addressing the challenges posed by hostile elements and evolving political dynamics.