Jaishankar meets Malaysian leaders to boost strategic partnership

External affairs minister S Jaishankar's visit to Malaysia and meetings with its leaders helped India to reiterate its commitment to further boost their strategic partnership, the Indian government said on Thursday.

Jaishankar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Bin Ibrahim during a two-day trip to Kuala Lumpur March 27-28. It was the minister’s final halt in the region after visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

Jaishankar thanked Ibrahim for his support in deepening bilateral ties under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

IIT campus

Anwar gave his commitment to facilitate the setting up of an Indian Institute of Technology branch campus in Malaysia, the official Bernama news agency reported.

The Malaysian leader also thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for helping Kuala Lumpur when a rice shortage hit the country and hinted at further imports of agricultural produce from India.

"May the Malaysian-Indian relationship continue to grow and blossom for the benefit of the people of both friendly countries," Anwar said.

Bilateral ties

Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan also held discussions on bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global interest issues.

The Indian minister also met the digital minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Jaishankar also held meetings with the CEOs and leaders of the industry as well as members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.