Jaishankar: G20 can harmonise viewpoints amid difficult geopolitical situation

Underlining the complexities of the geopolitical landscape, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has said that the G20’s ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.

"The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition,” Jaishankar told a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg.

Some of the difficulties were “accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns," he said.

Importance of G20

The G20 captures the "diversity of our interests, cultures and outlook," he said. "For this very reason, its ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.”

The G20 was an important expression of the world’s growing multi-polarity, the he said.

But there were anxieties about concentrated supply chains, weaponisation of trade and finance besides transparency of data flows, he said.

Challenges ahead

"Looking ahead, differential progress on AI and electric vehicles, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications.”

Jaishankar said the "polarisation" of recent years had created visible stress and distorted priorities.

"What we could do was, to somehow, find enough common ground to safeguard this institution. Today, the imperative is to go beyond that."

Meeting with world leaders

Jaishankar on Thursday also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as some foreign ministers including Sergey Lavrov of Russia.

He conveyed to the host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and reaffirmed India's support for South Africa's G20 priorities.

Jaishankar and Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation between their countries as well as the Ukraine conflict and Lavrov's recent meeting in Riyadh with a US delegation on ending the war.

India on Gaza peace

Jaishankar on Thursday also held a meeting with his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in South Africa's Johannesburg.

In his speech, Jaishankar also presented India’s position on West Asia, maritime security, Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and UN reforms.

He said India welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages by Palestinian groups and backed a two-state solution to end the dragging conflict in the Middle East.

Syria needs Syrian solution

He also called for maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned solution to the problems facing the Arab country.

"Indian naval forces have contributed to (maritime security) in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Restoring normal maritime commerce remains a priority," Jaishankar said.

In the Indo-Pacific, he called for respect for international law. “Agreements entered into must be observed. And there must be no room for coercion.”

G20’s key role

"The global agenda cannot be narrowed down to the interests of a few," he said. "But the very purpose of diplomacy -- and a group like G20 -- is to find common ground and create the basis for collaboration."

"Differences must not become disputes, disputes should not become conflicts, and conflicts should not lead to a bigger breakdown," he said.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

South Africa assumed the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025.