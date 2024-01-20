Jaisankar calls for multipolar world with 'reformed' UN at NAM summit

Kampala, Jan 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called for a multipolar world with a "reformed" United Nations at its core as he underlined that the world is struggling with "new forms of inequity and domination".

Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement summit at the Ugandan capital of Kampala, Jaishankar presented perspectives from India "guided by the belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is a family".

He said the world has changed profoundly since the NAM met in Baku in 2019.

"We have all been ravaged by the Covid pandemic whose scars will take generations to heal. There are conflicts underway whose repercussions are felt far and wide. Gaza, in particular, is the focus of our concern," the minister said.

He said that climate change is increasingly and more regularly disruptive and there are a few who have not felt its impact. “The triad of debt, inflation and growth challenges also weigh heavily on the development,” he said.

Underlying these serious concerns, Jaishankar said, "is the nature of the world we confront".

"We may have overthrown the yoke of colonialism, but we struggle with new forms of inequity and domination," he said.

In the era of globalisation, there are economic concentrations that treat the rest of the world as simply markets or resources, he said.

"Our smallest need is often manufactured furthest away. The anxieties of the Covid experience brought this home sharply. We are also subject to narratives of political correctness and universalism that do not give their due to our culture and traditions," he said.

"We must respond to these challenges," he said. "A multipolar world with a reformed United Nations at its core is key. Economic decentralisation with greater regional production is so as well. But we must also press for cultural rebalancing where all heritage is mutually respected," he added.

By spearheading the African Union’s G20 membership, India showed during its Presidency of the grouping that change is possible. This should inspire reformed multilateralism, the minister said.

Jaishankar said transforming the world order requires practical steps.

“Creating regional economic hubs, resilient supply chains, predictable mobility and trusted data flows are essential. So too are people-centric policies with sustainable lifestyles. Digital Public Infrastructure is an example of the promise that technology offers. Addressing food, energy and health security are critical, as is women-led development.

"Connectivity must be prioritised while respecting sovereignty and ensuring viability. And climate action and SDG realisation must be adequately resourced if we are really serious," he said.

India, the minister said, demonstrated this commitment through 600 significant projects in 78 nations.

"When Covid struck, we shared vaccines with 100 nations while still vaccinating our own. As natural disasters happened, we have often been first responders for the developing world. In chairing the G20, we chose to convene and draw strength from the Global South. As Vishwa Mitra (friend of the world) India will always be there, to share," he said.

Growth and progress, Jaishankar said, are based on peace and stability. "In our globalised existence, conflict anywhere has consequences everywhere. We saw that in regard to Ukraine when it came to our fuel, food and fertiliser supplies," he said.

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jaishankar said the conflict in Gaza is "understandably uppermost in our minds".

This "humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution" that gives immediate relief to those most affected, but "we must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable," he said.

At the same time, Jaishankar said that international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region, he said.

"But in the final analysis, we must seek a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable," he said.

Noting that the NAM has entered its seventh decade, he said, "In that period, the world has transformed and so too have our capabilities and confidence. We must be bolder in seeking our due and pressing our demands. The more we share, collaborate and reinforce each other, the more we will change the world. The voice of the NAM is here to be heard. The voice of the NAM is here to stay and to grow." The NAM is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Jaishankar also applauded Uganda for taking up the NAM Chairship at this crucial juncture and recognised the former Chair, Azerbaijan, for leading the bloc during a difficult period.

The minister also welcomed South Sudan as a new member. PTI

