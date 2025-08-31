Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former Rajasthan MLA

Former Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has reportedly applied for pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan.

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

With his tenure as the vice-president ending following his resignation on July 21, Dhankhar has applied afresh to the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat seeking resumption of his pension as a former MLA, news agency PTI reported citing officials in the know.

The secretariat has initiated the process, and the pension will be applicable from the date his resignation as the vice-president was accepted, they said.

What Dhankhar is entitled to get

The pension for a former MLA in Rajasthan starts at Rs 35,000 per month for a single term, and goes up with additional terms and age. Those above 70 receive a 20 per cent hike.

Dhankhar, now 74, is entitled to Rs 42,000 in pension per month as a former legislator, the officials said.

However, Dhankhar is reportedly entitled to three pensions — as a former vice-president, former MP, and former Rajasthan MLA.

While there no pension benefits for Dhankhar as the former governor of West Bengal, he is entitled to one secretarial staff for a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 as a former governor.

As a one-term MP, he is entitled to Rs 45,000 per month as pension, besides other benefits.

As the former vice-president, Dhankhar is entitled for a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a Type-8 bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer and four personal attendants.

In the case of a former vice-president’s death, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller Type-7 house.

Dhankhar’s sudden resignation triggered major speculation, with the Congress saying it was “totally unexpected” and there was “far more to it than what met the eye”. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation over his absence.

(With agency inputs)