Family of Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed by US cop, gets Rs 262-cr settlement

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, the 23‑year‑old student killed by a speeding police officer in the US, has been awarded a ₹260‑crore settlement.

Seattle authorities have agreed to pay $29 million (₹262 crore) to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23‑year‑old Indian graduate student, who had been pursuing a master's degree in information systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

In January 2023, Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving at a speed of 74 mph (119 kph) in a 25-mph (40-kph) zone, as he was responding to a drug overdose call. He had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections.

'Heartbreaking'

While announcing the settlement, lawyer Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as “heartbreaking” and expressed hope that the financial agreement would offer her family some measure of closure.

"Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family,” City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement on February 11. “Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community," she added.

The settlement came to light after a notice of settlement was filed in King County Superior Court last Friday, and a local news outlet PubliCola first reported about the agreement.

About $20 million of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city's insurance.

Outrage, limited value

Kandula’s death in January 2023 drew outrage after body‑cam footage showed Officer Daniel Auderer laughing and saying her life had “limited value”.

Prosecutors later declined felony charges against Officer Dave, citing insufficient evidence, though he was fined $5,000 for negligent driving and dismissed from the force.

Auderer, a police union leader, was also fired after watchdogs said his remarks damaged public trust; he has since sued the city for wrongful termination, claiming his comments were misinterpreted.