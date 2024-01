'It's like asking ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati': Kharge on INDIA bloc convener question

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said leaders of INDIA parties would take a decision within 10-15 days on allocation of posts in the Opposition bloc. His remarks came amid speculation that the alliance could pick a convener ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he also said that all other matters including seat-sharing of the INDIA bloc would be resolved soon, with party sources indicating that this is likely to be concluded by the month-end.

Observers appointed for all seats



Kharge said the Congress is working on all the 545 Lok Sabha constituencies and has appointed observers for all the seats, but which party will contest which seat and how many will be decided soon after consultations with all constituents of the Opposition alliance.

Asked on how many seats the party would contest, he said, “We have already finalised parliamentary observers for all the constituencies... We will go and assess in each Parliamentary constituency. Ultimately, when INDIA alliance is there and negotiations are held in each state, the exact number will come out. But, we are trying to put in our efforts everywhere.”

The parliamentary observers will also step in if there is disagreement among the partners over selection of a candidate.

Panel for seat-sharing talks



On who will be the convener of the alliance, Kharge said, “It is like asking ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. When we hold our meeting, we will decide in 10-15 days who will hold which post.” He said all of them are working unitedly for solutions to issues.



On seat-sharing talks, he said the Congress has already constituted a committee whose convener is Mukul Wasnik while Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are its members.

“Already our people are (doing that)... They are doing their best and we had one meeting already at my residence. They are meeting every two days, on alternate days, to finalise what is to be done and where we have to demand seats. They are doing the formalities,” Kharge said.

“Our team is first holding preliminary meetings with our people, including PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, then they will speak to leaders of other states. Subsequently, it will be decided in consultation with other parties of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

INDIA bloc to hold joint rallies



On whether the fight for justice will continue till it is achieved, Kharge said, “You can get justice done in this election itself by voting them out of power in 2024 elections.” He said coalition partners of INDIA bloc have decided to hold joint rallies and meetings and they will decide soon on the venues of these meetings.

When asked about seat-sharing talks, sources said that they will be held keeping in mind that it is for a national election and the final decision will be taken at the central level by the party president in consultation with other senior leaders.



(With agency inputs)