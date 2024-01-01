After NASA, ISRO launches XPoSat that would study black holes

A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including ISRO's X-Ray polarimeter satellite lifted off from a spaceport in Sriharikota on Monday.

ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite will offer insights into celestial objects like black holes.

India becomes the second country after the United States’ NASA to send a satellite into space to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.