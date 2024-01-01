The Federal
ISRO, PSLV-C58, XPoSat
x

Indian Space Research Organisation''s PSLV-C58 carrying XPoSat and 10 other satellites took off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Monday (January 1). Photo: X | ANI 

After NASA, ISRO launches XPoSat that would study black holes

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits

The Federal
1 Jan 2024 4:13 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-01 04:39:45.0)

A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including ISRO's X-Ray polarimeter satellite lifted off from a spaceport in Sriharikota on Monday.

ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite will offer insights into celestial objects like black holes.

India becomes the second country after the United States’ NASA to send a satellite into space to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.

(With inputs from agencies)

PSLVSriharikota spaceport.satellite launch ISRO
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X