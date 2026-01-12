ISRO’s PSLV-C62 lifts off, mission 'encounters anomaly' during third stage

ISRO’s trusted workhorse, the PSLV, lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Monday (January 12), carrying an Earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for domestic and international customers.

First launch of 2026

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission was undertaken under a contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm.

The 44.4-metre-tall, four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the scheduled time of 10.18 am on Monday.

After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.

Post-liftoff operation

After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off.

Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.

Anomaly during mission

Meanwhile, the PSLV-C62 encountered an anomaly during the third stage of the flight, space agency chairman V Narayanan said on Monday.

According to ISRO, the first two stages performed within expected parameters, and at the end of the third stage (PS3), the vehicle experienced "disturbances".

Addressing the team at the Mission Control Centre here, ISRO chief Narayanan said, "The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was expected. Close to the end of the third stage we are seeing more disturbance in the vehicle and subsequently, there was a deviation observed in the flight path."

"We are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest," he said.

Later, in a post on X, ISRO said, "the PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of PS3 (third stage). A detailed analysis has been initiated." The mission was the first launch of the year, part of a contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

