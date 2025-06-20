Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: Trump to decide within 2 weeks whether to strike Iran

An Iranian missile hit the main hospital in southern Israel early Thursday (June 19), wounding people and causing extensive damage but no serious injuries, the medical facility said. Israeli media aired footage of blown-out windows and heavy black smoke.

Other missiles hit a high-rise apartment building in Tel Aviv and other sites in central Israel. The Iranian missiles wounded at least 240 people, four of them seriously, according to Israel's Health Ministry.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz blamed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said the military “has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

Israel, meanwhile, carried out strikes on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, its latest attack on Iran's sprawling nuclear programme. Iranian state television said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had been evacuated before the attack.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will decide whether to join Israel's campaign against Iran's military and nuclear programme within two weeks, saying that Trump still sees a window for diplomacy to address Israeli and US demands on Iran's nuclear programme.

“Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, told reporters, quoting Trump.

