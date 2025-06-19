Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: 110 Indian students, evacuated from Iran, land in Delhi
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India will send another plane to evacuate its nationals stranded in Turkmenistan
The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday (June 19). Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 18) said he doesn't want to carry out a US strike on Iran but suggested he stands ready to act if it's necessary to extinguish Iran's nuclear program.
Trump continued his increasingly pointed warnings about the US joining Israel in striking at Iran's nuclear programme as Iran's leader warned anew that the United States would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it attacks.
Not looking for a fight: Trump
“I'm not looking to fight," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But if it's a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do.” Trump earlier on Wednesday told reporters that it's not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear programme.
“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in another exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do.” “Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."
Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.
“I say good luck,” Trump said.
Khamenei rejects calls for surrender
Khamenei earlier on Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump's call for surrender.
“Wise individuals who know Iran, its people and its history never speak to this nation with the language of threats, because the Iranian nation is not one to surrender,” he said in a low-resolution video, his voice echoing.
“Americans should know that any military involvement by the US will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage to them.” Iran released Khamenei's statement before the video was aired, perhaps as a security measure. His location is not known, and it was impossible to discern from the tight shot, which showed only beige curtains, an Iranian flag and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei's immediate predecessor, who died in 1989.
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2025 7:32 AM IST
US starts evacuating some diplomats from its embassy in Israel
The State Department has begun evacuating nonessential diplomats and their families from the US embassy in Israel as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify and there is the possibility that the United States could become directly involved in the conflict.
Two US officials said a government plane evacuated a number of diplomats and family members who had asked to leave the country Wednesday, shortly before US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X that the embassy was making plans for evacuation flights and ships for private American citizens.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive diplomatic movements.
“Given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy's authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means,” the State Department said.
“Authorized departure” means that nonessential staff and the families of all personnel are eligible to leave at government expense.
There was no indication of how many diplomats and family members departed on the flight.
- 19 Jun 2025 7:31 AM IST
Putin says Russia could help broker deal between Iran, Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to help mediate an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, suggesting Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program while assuaging Israeli security concerns.
Speaking at a roundtable session with senior news leaders of international news agencies, Putin noted that “it's a delicate issue,” but added that “in my view, a solution could be found.” Putin said he shared Moscow's proposals with Iran, Israel and the United States. His comments follow a mediation offer that he made in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump last weekend.
Trump said Wednesday that he told Putin to keep focused on finding an endgame to his own conflict with Ukraine.
“I said, Do me a favour, mediate your own,'” Trump said he told Putin. “I said, Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.'” The comments represented a shift for Trump, who earlier this week said he was “open” to Putin's offer to mediate.
- 19 Jun 2025 7:29 AM IST
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people, says rights group
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people and wounded 1,329 others, a human rights group said Thursday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists released the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 263 civilians and 154 security force personnel being killed.
Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Iran has not given regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people being killed and 1,277 others being wounded.
- 19 Jun 2025 7:29 AM IST
'We saw drones, missiles; we were scared': Indian student after evacuation from Iran
#WATCH | Flight carrying 110 Indian Nationals evacuated from Iran, lands in Delhi.
A student evacuated from Iran, says, "I am a final year MBBS student at Urmia University... We saw drones and missiles. We were scared... We are happy to return to India and are very thankful to… pic.twitter.com/Fuahu2XdG0