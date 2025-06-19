Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: 110 Indian students, evacuated from Iran, land in Delhi

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday (June 19). Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 18) said he doesn't want to carry out a US strike on Iran but suggested he stands ready to act if it's necessary to extinguish Iran's nuclear program.

Trump continued his increasingly pointed warnings about the US joining Israel in striking at Iran's nuclear programme as Iran's leader warned anew that the United States would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it attacks.

Not looking for a fight: Trump

“I'm not looking to fight," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But if it's a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do.” Trump earlier on Wednesday told reporters that it's not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear programme.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in another exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do.” “Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."

Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.

“I say good luck,” Trump said.

Khamenei rejects calls for surrender

Khamenei earlier on Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump's call for surrender.

“Wise individuals who know Iran, its people and its history never speak to this nation with the language of threats, because the Iranian nation is not one to surrender,” he said in a low-resolution video, his voice echoing.

“Americans should know that any military involvement by the US will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage to them.” Iran released Khamenei's statement before the video was aired, perhaps as a security measure. His location is not known, and it was impossible to discern from the tight shot, which showed only beige curtains, an Iranian flag and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei's immediate predecessor, who died in 1989.

Related stories

Trump, Netanyahu acting in tandem to subdue Iran?

Iran-Israel conflict: Decoding Trump's game plan and India's stance? I Discussion

West’s domination of the rest at the core of Israel’s attack on Iran

Will Trump broker Iran-Israel peace? What's India's stand | Capital Beat

Why closure of Strait of Hormuz could double crude oil prices in India

Follow this space for more live updates