After Israel attacks Iran, 16 Air India long-haul flights diverted

After Israel launched an attack on "nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories” in Iran, airlines scrambled to clear the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq, early on Friday, by diverting and cancelling flights to ensure passenger safety.

In India too, flight schedules were impacted due to airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring countries, said a Delhi airport advisory. Air India flights impacted Air India too issued an advisory on Friday stating that "due to the emerging situation" in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin.

Sixteen long- and ultra-long haul Air India flights were diverted on Friday, the airline said. Also read: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief Salami killed in Israeli airstrike The private full service carrier, in a travel advisory also said arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. Air India said its flight AI130 -- London Heathrow-Mumbai -- has been diverted to Vienna, the AI102 -- New York-Delhi -- has been diverted to Sharjah, while AI116 – New York-Mumbai to to Jeddah. Also, flight AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi has been diverted to Mumbai while AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow -- and AI119 -- Mumbai-New York are returning to Mumbai, it said. Air India flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington is returning to Delhi, and AI106 -- Newark-Delhi is being diverted to Vienna, the airline said.

Delhi airport advisory Meanwhile, passengers flying out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have also been advised to brace for potential disruptions in international flight schedules, as shifting airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq, and neighboring regions continue to impact certain routes. In a post on X, Delhi airport said, Delhi operations are running smoothly but due to "evolving airspace conditions" over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring regions, some flight schedules have been impacted.